Malawi Association United Kingdom to Hold Agm On October 30

5 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Malawi Association United Kingdom (MAUK), a charity organisation whose aim is to help manage the welfare of Malawians in the UK, has disclosed that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on October 30, 2021, during which members will elect new office bearers.

According to a press release seen by Nyasa Times, the AGM will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Nottingham.

The statement adds that the elective conference will be followed by a dinner and dance in the evening at the same venue where a three-course meal will be served, and entertainment provided.

The AGM is being sponsored by Moto Money.

"The nomination and voting process is underway and there are two routes that a person can be nominated. The first route is via a person being nominated by someone. To nominate a person follow this link https://forms.gle/16m9zb5p2vZfWafs9," reads the statement in part.

However, the press release adds, the Interim Secretary General, Lizzie Malloch, stated that a nominee will have to accept the nomination by completing an Expression Of Interest (EOI).

"The second route is via self nomination where an individual expressed interest themselves. To nominate yourself please follow this link https://forms.gle/MV5LT41iJKJQZRZL6. The MAUK Secretary General also stated that there is a panel of 7 independent Elections Commissioners that will manage the elections to ensure independence, fairness and credibility of the election process. The deadline for nomination is the 24th of October,' says the association.

Meanwhile, MAUK has appealed to all Malawians in the United Kingdom to come and participate in deciding who is going to represent MAUK in this term as they move MAUK forward.

"This event is fully funded by our sponsors Moto Money For more information please email [email protected]," it concludes.

