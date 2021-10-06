Tanzania: VP to Grace This Year's President's Manufacturers Awards

Over seventy-Seven companies will participate in the 15th president's Manufacture of the Year Awards 2020 (PMAYA 2020) scheduled for Friday this week at the Dar es Salaam based Serena Hotel.

Addressing the press conference in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, the executive director of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) Mr. Leodeger Tenga, said that the event which aims at recognizing companies' contribution to the nation's economy, will be graces by the United Republic's Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango on behalf of president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"The event will also be followed by the annual business luncheon which will as well be attended by government dignitaries, business leaders and representatives of international organization," added and extended CTI's gratitude to the German International development agency (GIZ) for supporting the event through its business scouts for development program funded by the German government

According to him, the PMAYA 2020 awards, like in the past, looks to prove a challenge for corporate companies to improve on the quality of products and services offered to the public. He called for the industries to use such competition and evaluate their productivity and competitiveness to encourage in order to strive in the local and international markets.

Mr Tenga highlighted winners were selected after rigorous evaluation made by independent assessors where there were physical visitations to the premises of each and every participating companies are from different parts of the country.

In this year's event, CRBD bank PLC is identified by CTI as a lead sponsor of this year's event which will be televised live by ITV, a privately owned TV station according to Mr. Tenga.