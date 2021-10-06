Tanzania: Police, Sga Security Forge Partnership Against Crime

OLDEST private security company, SGA Security, has been a good partner of police force in conducting community policing and fighting crimes, according to Kinondoni OCD, SSP Ally Wendo.

SSP Wendo said the company has been making efforts to support the Police Force in its duties.

Speaking during the launch of the partnership between Police Force and SGA Security last week, SSP Wendo commended the support received from the SGA countrywide, calling on other security companies to emulate.

He said Community policing is a concept of involving the communities in ensuring peace and security in their respective areas.

"SGA has been great partners to Tanzania Police Force, way before the concept of community policing came in, and we witness this across the country where they operate", said SSP Wendo.

He noted that security companies play an important role because their officers are on the ground, and on the forefront in preventing crime.

"We now want to empower the guards in various locations to participate in the reactive approach, in addition to their preventive role they are playing now", he added.

He also conveyed a message of condolence to SGA following the recent gun attack in which one of security guards of the company fell victim to the lone gunman near the Embassy of France in Dar es Salaam.

He said the Police Force treated the officer as part of them and gave him proper sendoff deserving of an officer who loses life in line of duty, which explains the importance of private security officers in enhancing security and safety in the community.

The SGA Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Eric Sambu, explained that the company is celebrating its 37thanniversary in Tanzania and has witnessed tremendous growth, especially in the last 10 years, due to revolution of their internal processes, forge partnership with stakeholders like police and to empower his team to perform well in all sectors and surpass customers' expectations.

the SGA MD noted and added that they are continuously reengineering their processes, investing in technology and people to ensure that get it right always", he added.

SGA is the oldest private security company in Tanzania and presently employs over 6,000 Tanzanians based in their sites countrywide.