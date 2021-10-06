Tanzania: President Samia Orders Authorities to Reduce Levies

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered the reduction of levies and charges imposed on petroleum products by various public institutions as state eyes to cut down fuel prices.

According to a press statement issued by the State House on Tuesday, levies charged per year amounts to 102bn/-.

The Head of State issued the executive orders in Dodoma immediately after receiving the implementation report from the Minister of Energy, Mr. January Makamba.

The Report was submitted on Tuesday following the President's demand for a review of fuel business and prices in the country.

"The implementation of the directives goes hand in hand with changes of various regulations relating to levies and will be published in the Government Gazette today, 5th October 2021," the statement added.

According to the statement, the measures will help respond to the global fuel prices hike that affects consumers of subsequent products.

Levies and charges that will be reduced as per President's directive include Wharfage, Railway Development levy, Customs processing fees, Weights and Measures fee, Tanzania Bureau of Standard charges, Tasac Charges, Ewura Fee, Fuel Marking, and Demurrage costs.

Others are Evaporation losses, Fuel Levy, Excise Duty, Petroleum fees, charges payable to executive agencies and Service levies payable to local government authorities (Wholesale), and service levies payable to local government authorities.

Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed responsible authority to initiate the process of amending related laws to accelerate the reduction of fuel prices in the country.

Top government officials who attended the meeting was Energy Minister January Makamba, Finance and Planning Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, the Industry and Trade Minister Prof Kitila Mkumbo, Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Ummy Mwalimu, Works, and Transport Minister Prof Makame Mbarawa.

Others were Deputy Minister for Energy, Stephen Byabato, Attorney General (AG) Dr Eliezer Feleshi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Leonard Masanja, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Kheri Mahimbali, and executives of various public institutions.