Kenya: Chinhoi Takes Third Round Lead at Vet Lab Safari Tour

Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi finally moved to the top of the leaderboard after a brave four under par 68, to grab a one shot lead despite dropping a shot on the 18th as the second leg of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Season Four entered its third day at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Wednesday.

He got off well firing four birdies at the first nine though he dropped a shot early at the back nine, but he quickly recovered with a birdie four at the par five-14th and added one more at the 17th hole.

At the 18th hole, Chinhoi, Greg Snow and Tafara Mpofu were just 30 yards from the green on their tee shots, though Chinhoi went behind the tree next to the green.

He failed to go over the tree and was forced to chip a low shot past the pin, and missed the par, to drop his second shot of the day.

"I took off well and was set for a good round, save for the bogey at the short hole 11th and the 18th where I just could not think well on how high the tree was. But all the same, I am very happy with my round, I believe I have an equally good chance to win tomorrow," said Chinhoi after signing off his brave four under par which gave him a total of three under total of 213.

Day Two leader Snow, on the other hand bogeyed two holes at the second and third but managed to recover the two shots with birdies at the fourth and ninth to level the front nine.

He later played a bogey-free back nine for the day's two under par, to tie with home pro Mike Kisia on two under par 214.

"The course particularly the greens were better, the pins were fairly good but I just didn't start too well as I dropped two shots just at the beginning of the nine, but I was able to recover and I believe I have a good chance of going up on the leader-board tomorrow," said Snow who missed the opening leg at the Sigona Golf Club last week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was a great day for the home player Kisia who had started with two over par 74 in each of the first round, as he fired a brilliant score of six under par 66 in the third round, to move the attacking position going into the final round where he will be in the flight of leader Chinhoi and Muthaiga Golf Club's Snow.

A total of 24 players had made the second round cut to proceed to the last two rounds where the winner will take home Sh230,000 or more depending on his under par scores.

Meanwhile, those who did not make cut are on their way to the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort to prepare for the third leg from this coming Sunday.

The leaderboard;

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 71, 74, 68= 213

Mike Kisia 74, 74, 66= 214

Greg Snow 74, 70, 70= 214

Simon Ngige 74, 72, 69= 215

Tafara Mpofu (Zim) 69, 76, 71= 216

Mohit Mediratta 78, 71, 68= 217

Edwin Mudanyi 78, 73, 70= 221.