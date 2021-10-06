Uganda: Seven Teachers Arrested for Conducting Lessons During Lockdown

Police in Iganga District have arrested seven teachers for allegedly conducting lessons during the Covid-induced lockdown.

The suspects were rounded up following a joint operation mounted by the Iganga Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ms Deborah Mugerwa, District Police Commander (DPC) Mr Kenneth Muhairwe and District Education Officer (DEO), Mr Baker Kasadhakawo.

According to Mr Kasadhakawo, the suspects were found teaching pupils at St Mary's Junior School, Iganga Victory and Bati Valley Primary, all located in Iganga municipality.

"The suspects' licenses and that of the private schools in which they teach will be revoked because what they were doing is illegal," he said.

Ms Mugerwa said the suspects are to be produced in court on Wednesday to answer charges of defying a presidential directive on Covid-19, while Mr Muhairwe said the operation to crackdown on such errant teachers continues.

"Even those hiding the learners in fences while teaching them will be arrested since we have all the information," he said.

In his televised address last month, President Museveni said lower institutions of learning (nursery, primary and secondary schools) will resume in January 2022.