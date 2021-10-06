Uganda: Police Arrest Dpc Over Shooting Reveller Dead in Nsangi

Wakiso District Police commander (DPC) Medard Asiimwe and three other police officers have been arrested in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of John Kalumba alias Kenzo on Sunday.

Kalumba was gunned down when Mr Asiimwe together with his driver and two unnamed police officers stormed a pub in Nsangi central zone to arrest revellers for drinking past the night curfew time, which resulted in altercations.

During the scuffle, Mr Asiimwe opened fire in an attempt to disperse the rowdy revellers and hit Kalumba in the process.

Police patrol tried to rush the father of two to Mulago National Referral Hospital to save his life but he succumbed to the bullet wounds on Monday morning.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, said that Asiimwe together with two police officers and a driver are now in custody.

Earlier on, residents had planned to stage demonstrations protesting what they called police brutality in enforcing curfew but security foiled the protests.

"We have followed up this morning, but upon reaching Mulago, the doctors told us, the person we're looking for is already dead, all we want is justice for our colleague, the DPC should be arrested now," one of the residents said on Monday morning.

Mr Owoyesigyire called for calm from residents as they investigate the allegations.

"We call upon People in the area to remain calm because we have heard threats of these people attacking the police station. This matter of shooting and other claims will be investigated, we already have suspects in our custody," he said.