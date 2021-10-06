Nigeria: 2022 World Cup Qualifiers 22 Eagles in First Training in Lagos As CAR's Wild Beasts Arrive

The stage is now set for the Super Eagles to feast on the Central African Republic's Wild Beasts who invaded Lagos yesterday for the three points at stake in the 2022 World Cup qualifying Match-day 3 clash at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday at 5pm.

As at yesterday evening, only Sparta Rotterdam's Maduka Okoye was being expected in the Super Eagles' Eko Hotels & Suites camp as all the 22 Invited players turned up for the evening training session at the Surulere stadium.

The first few minutes was open to the media before going into a closed training under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Gernot Rohr and his lieutenants.

Skipper Ahmed Musa, deputy skipper William Troost-Ekong and goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi were at the training, alongside defenders Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu and Kenneth Omeruo.

There were also midfielders Chidera Ejuke, Innocent Bonke, Frank Onyeka and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, as well as forwards Paul Onuachu, Samuel Kalu, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon.

Interestingly, the Beasts flew into Lagos with a 35-man contingent from Douala, Cameroon yesterday evening with the hope of upstaging the three-time African champions who are topping the Group C pairing on maximum six points from two games. CAR have just one point so far, trailing the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on inferior number of goals scored.

The return encounter against the Wild Beasts is already scheduled for the Stade Japoma de Douala on Sunday afternoon, with Rohr and his wards countenance a possible six points that will make them unassailable in Group C, ahead of the last two games away to Liberia and home to Cape Verde in November.

TODAY

Sudan v Guinea

Morocco v G'Bissau