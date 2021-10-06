Nigeria: NNS Beecroft Operatives Arrest Five Europe-Bound Stowaways At Lagos Anchorage

Operatives of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT have arrested five stowaways caught onboard MT JANE vessel at the Lagos anchorage.

The arrest was effected by NNS BEECROFT patrol team during routine harbour patrol and they caught the suspects, who had gained access onboard the vessel through her rudder compartment.

NNS BEECROFT Commander, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, in a signed statement stated that findings during the interrogation revealed that the stowaways came from different parts of the country to Lagos State with the intention of travelling to Europe.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed that they had the intention of leaving the country for Europe in search of greener pastures before they were apprehended by the Nigerian Navy.

Mohammed disclosed that the suspects have been handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for further investigation and prosecution.

While commending NNS BEECROFT patrol team for their due diligence, he adviced Nigerians to always follow due process for migration to avoid endangering their lives.

He further conveyed the Chief of Naval Staff's commitment towards supporting the Nigerian Immigration Service and other Maritime stakeholders in curbing crimes within the maritime domain.