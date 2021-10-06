Cameroon: The Commonwealth Education Trust - Cameroonian-Born Betty Abeng Is New CEO

The 45-year-old lady had already served as a board member since 2019 before her recent appointment.

Born in Cameroon, Betty Nsegha Abeng, is keeping the flag of her fatherland elevated at the helm of the Commonwealth Education Trust (CET) in the United Kingdom (UK). She was recently appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the leading charity, CET, that promotes quality education in lower-income countries by building teacher capacity and confidence through innovative, digital, high-impact training. As the charity is emerging into an exciting stage of scaling its work and fundraising for the first time, the Trustees have recruited a new leader who can bring strong fundraising, management, and programme leadership skills and experience into the organisation. Betty Nsegha Abeng, who has served as one of its board members since 2019, has now taken the role of the new leader (CEO).

Information from CET reveals that while school enrolments have certainly increased in lower-income countries, it is estimated that 250 million children around the world leave school unable to read or write. Everywhere, educators are challenged with overcrowded classes and poor infrastructure, and teachers enter their classrooms lacking the skills, resources, and updated practices to provide children with a good education. Betty Abeng says CET knows that teachers have more impact on learning outcomes than any other factor. That is why CET is out to "help teachers to teach better", so that children learn more and have a brighter future. "By harnessing the power of technology, and people-to-people networks across the Commonwealth, they help teachers raise learning outcomes in their classrooms," Betty Abeng noted.

The outgoing CEO, Kat Thorne has put the groundwork in place; a programme with an EdTech focus, partnerships, a network of supporters, fundraising streams, a team of consultants, volunteers and research scoping. Betty says that she is also looking forward to partnering with the private sector that has an interest in investing in the "Future Workforce" and hopes that the government will continue to create professional development opportunities that promote teachers' development. Betty has worked at the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, Age UK and the Royal Society of Arts (RSA). She has also volunteered for a number of educational charities. She holds a degree in Economics and Business, is an ex-Student of Saker Baptist College in Limbe, South West Region. The Commonwealth Education Trust is an associated organisation of the Commonwealth.