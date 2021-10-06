Central Africa: Security in the Lake Chad Basin - Minister, UN Official Analyse Situation

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella received in audience the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of UNOCA, François Louncény Fall on October 4, 2021.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on October 4, 2021 granted an audience to the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of United Nations Office for Central Africa, François Louncény Fall, during which both personalities examined the security situation in the Lake Chad Basin region.

Speaking to reporters after the audience, the UN official said he is in Yaounde within the framework of the Third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum being hosted by Cameroon, and it was polite to pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of External Relations. Combating violence, promoting peace and security in the sub region, François Louncény Fall said, is a priority for governments and partners of the area. He added that together with the Minister, they examined the possible challenges faced by the Multinational Joint Task Force in its mission of contributing to stability which will directly boost development. "We are putting together efforts to make the region stable and prosperous," he stated, adding that stakeholders are equally implementing a non-military action strategy, which is the Regional Strategy for the Stabilisation, Recovery and Resilience (RSS) of the Boko Haram affected areas. To him, the humanitarian situation has to be tackled and the rights of the population preserved.

On the just-ended 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, François Louncény Fall appreciated the speech of the President of Cameroon which was read by Minister Mbella Mbella. One of the points he appraised was President's Biya call on stronger multilateral cooperation. Cameroon, he further stated, for some years now, just like most other African nations, have been clamoring for an African representation at the Security Council of the United Nations, as highlighted in the speech Minister Mbella Mbella read.

External Relations Minister also on the same day granted an audience to the Brazilian Ambassador to Cameroon, Vivian Loss Sanmartin. The Brazilian diplomat said bilateral relations between the two countries were appraised. Political consultations, diplomacy, education as well as prospects in cooperation ties between Cameroon and Brazil, she stated, were discussed in the course of the audience.