Cameroon: Surmounting Security, Economic Challenges

Stakeholders are determined to find solutions to the complex crisis in the Lake Chad Basin region which is causing a severe humanitarian impact on the population.

Strategic partners and Governors of the Lake Chad Basin, whose territories are affected by the Boko Haram insurgency have begun meeting in Yaounde, in a two-day conclave to analyse the political, civil, security and humanitarian situation in the region. Chaired by the Prime Minister, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute on October 4, 2021, stakeholders of the Third Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors' Form are meeting in a common platform to seek solutions to the triple threats of violence, Covid-19 and climate change. The forum focuses on regional cooperation for stabilisation, peacebuilding and sustainable development. It will thus provide an opportunity to build on achievements since May 2018 to strengthen regional and cross-border cooperation in the fight against violence in all forms and terrorism in the region.

Africa in general and the sub region in particular is confronted with security problems, which is affecting mobility and other economic activities. The insurgency perpetrated by the terrorist group Boko Haram has led to resource scarcity, infrastructural destruction, environmental degradation, low investment in human development, a combination of factors which has led to increased emigration. Limited capacities of government institutions, human rights violations, distortion of the social fabric, massive internal and cross-border displacements, and disrupted public services, are amongst some of the negative consequences of the crisis rocking the Lake Chad Basin Region whose delegations are brainstorming in Yaounde for a way out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Business Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To this end, a Reginal Strategy for the Stabilisation, Recovery and Resilience of the Boko Haram affected areas was drafted. The Strategy has nine pillars of intervention and 40 strategic objectives which provides a robust framework to addressing the different challenges.

As a platform for promoting political dialogue, the forum is therefore committed to enhancing cross-border security cooperation, and facilitating cross-border trade and economic recovery to boost livelihoods. Governors, as regional leaders and key actors, and by virtue of their proximity to the population have a crucial role in guiding the implementation of adopted strategies for positive change in affected communities. "We will engage Forum participants on how governments and governors can reinforce community resilience, expand livelihoods choices, increase access to social services and secure peace in war-torn territories," highlighted the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, Ahunna Eziakonwa. The objective of the Governors' Forum is thus to create a sub region which is viable, free of fighting, anger and poverty, with great opportunities to be exploited.