Nigeria: African Food Festival Holds in Abuja

The 26th of September 2021 is a day that will be remembered for a long time by residents of the capital city of Nigeria. It was the day African Food Network, an online platform that promotes African food and culture, organised the African Food and Drinks Festival.

It was an event hosted to celebrate African food and culture; it was the perfect place to before food lovers, who turned up enmasse to have their taste buds thrilled and get their groove on. It was a perfect opportunity to explore different foods from rich cultural Africa.

For those at the African Food & Drinks Festival, it was the perfect blend of sumptuous food and drinks, with lots of entertainment, and excitement.

With so much influence from the western world on the foods that Africans eat, African food festivals are an important addition to modern trends that will help keep original African food and cooking styles relevant. The African Food Festival is the most diverse event dedicated to contemporary African food and culture in Africa.

Through the initiative, the festival offered an international platform representing numerous regions with the final aim to represent the authentic African food culture.

Since its launch in 2014, the African Food Network has been promoting and showcasing the rich African culture through local foods all over Africa. The food festival showcased food lovers, vendors, chefs, and different delicious meals from different parts of Africa, having fun together in each other's company.

The excellent weather played an important role in attracting people from all walks of life, with over 5,000 people in attendance enjoying delicious African dishes accompanied by live music from Shyne Band, performances from iconic artistes such as Faze, Styl-Plus, Amuta Stone, and the finest DJ OBK and many more, who were around to treat the crowd to the latest music. Also in attendance were top entertainers, social media influencers, and on-air personalities in the city of Abuja.At the location, an array of fun games was made available such as ludo, ayo, PlayStation4 & 5, among others to ensure the young ones had fun while trying out different kinds of tantalizing African cuisines. While a fun eating competition was conducted with lots of winners, the Ata SpicySauce challenge got people's attention the most with Abuja's top food influencers Nkay and Lifestyle Gal competing for the prize.