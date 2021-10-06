Zimbabwe: VP to Open Health Funders Indaba

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Health and Child Care Minister is expected to officially open the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) annual conference here on Friday.

The all stakeholders' conference kicks off today at a local hotel and will end on Friday.

It will be a hybrid event with some delegates following virtually.

AHFoZ chief executive Mrs Shylet Sanyanga said the conference will be attended by stakeholders drawn from a cross-section of stakeholders in the healthcare supply chain.

A majority of delegates had arrived in Victoria Falls yesterday with some expected this morning.

The theme for the annual conference is: "Pandemic, Panic, Leapfrogging and Transformation."

Mrs Sanyanga said Covid-19 guidelines will be in place and enforced during the meeting.

"Among other things issues of Mental Health will be discussed especially considering the impact of Covid-19 on mental wellness. Speakers will be from the Government, South Africa and United Kingdom UK via virtual connection. The Honourable Minister of Health and Child Care, Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr. Chiwenga is the Guest of Honour," she said.

According to the programme, VP Chiwenga will officiate on Friday morning.

Speakers are drawn from the Zimbabwe Economic Society, Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Ministry of Health and Child Care, International Federation of Health Plans, Zimbabwe Medical Association, Private Hospital Association in Zimbabwe, Institute of People Management of Zimbabwe and other partners.