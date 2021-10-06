Zimbabwe: First Lady Takes Generosity to Mbire

The Chidodo community situated at Zimbabwe's north-eastern border with Mozambique in Mbire is a place where remoteness and distance from cities come with extra problems for its people.

Here is where nature's problems, chiefly droughts, unbearable heat, malaria and child marriages, confront the community every day.

Villagers of this community never thought their invitation for First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to visit them would be honoured.

The villagers got a pleasant surprise yesterday when the First Lady owned up, becoming the first spouse of a sitting Head of State to visit the area since Independence in 1980.

Chief Makombe Kaseza of Msengezi in Mozambique, his headman, councillors and people from his jurisdiction, also crossed the border and were among the people who gave the First Lady a memorable welcome in Chidodo. The people sang, danced, ululated and whistled in appreciation of the mother of the nation.

As Health Ambassador, Amai Mnangagwa brought a team of health experts and accorded the community free cancer screening services and health checks as part of her mission to ensure no one is left behind in accessing essential services.

Other services provided included dental services, Covid-19 testing, HIV testing and counselling and hypertension checks, among other checks for non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Regular health checks allow for the early detection of ailments and timeous placement of people on treatment to save lives.

The First Lady held an interactive session with the community as part of her ongoing efforts to stem child marriages, drug and alcohol abuse, poor dressing and general lack of morals among youths. She also encouraged parents to have time with their children as a sign of love needed to curb mischief.

Community leader, Mrs Siyanai Pokoti who is Sabhuku Nyakatonje, said what the First Lady had done was rare in their community.

"I am grateful for what Amai, the First Lady has done coming here to Mbire District to see all her children and hear their concerns. She is a mother who listens and quickly takes action and assist where she can," said Mrs Pokoti.

"By coming here in this heat, shows how much Amai cares for all her children. Havatarise kuti mwana avadana arikure sei kwese vanosvika, which is a sign of love and care. She has uplifted our community as we never thought this day would come. We are all leaving this venue with smiles, what else can we ask for when we have a mother who has all her children at heart.

"As women, we were all screened for cervical and breast cancer and got tested and checked for other ailments. This was made possible by our mother's visit. Since 1980 up to today, this is the first time such is happening in our community," she said shedding tears of joy.

A responsible mother always carries goodies for her children, and yesterday, the First Lady had something to give everyone including textbooks, novels, stationery and sports kits for schoolchildren, and toys for babies.

Expecting mothers also got new-born baby sets while surrounding clinics received rehabilitation equipment that included walking aides and medical supplies as she ensured everyone got something from her goody bag.

Everyone who came went home with something including those who visited from Mozambique, as Amai Mnangagwa also distributed maize-meal, sugar, rice, cooking oil and toiletries that included bath and laundry soap and toothpaste sourced through her Angel of Hope Foundation. She also gave out adult and baby clothes.

In her address, the First Lady said; "Today we want to discuss many issues, starting with health issues in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. We must protect ourselves through heeding the instructions we get from health professionals regarding the pandemic.

"As parents, we are worried that most children now no longer value education. They are impregnating each other and this province tops in child marriages. Pupils are hiding behind the Covid-19 pandemic to impregnate each other.

"Boys and girls, we do not want such mischief and we say no to loose morals. The dressing among girls is abhorrent. On my way here, I saw girls putting on dresses which end where they start (short dresses). We need to get in the Gota and Nhanga to teach each other.

"Behaviour wise, even some parents are behaving badly. The way some mothers dress is embarrassing and sadly some girls are copying this, as parents we are our children's role models and they copy what we do. Children, both boys and girls have been ruined by drugs yet they are the parents of tomorrow.

"You are our future leaders my children, we look up to you, but you are letting us down with your behaviour. On the other hand, children complain that parents have no time with them. Some say their fathers spent time at the bar, only coming home to sleep hence not having time for guiding and counselling their children."

Amai Mnangagwa also counselled boys and girls to only consider courtship when the time was ripe and after completing their studies. Bowing to peer pressure, she emphasised, had negative consequences.

"My children, if you date at 15 or 16 years of age, is there future here? Why are you rushing into love relationships, is it peer pressure? Girls please tell us what you want a boy for at such a tender age and boys too why would you want a girl while you are still young?" she asked.

In response; Lloyd Mukoreka (20) admitted that love relations started at a tender age had no future.

"The truth is that there will be no future because there is no way we can sustain a family at a tender age. At that age, I will not be having even a goat in my name at home since I would be under my parent's care. What will I give her if she elopes. I think it is less of entertainment in rural communities which leads to the mischief of boys playing with girls," he said.

Christine Johani (16) said: "The truth is that as young girls; we will just be used by these boys. They lie to you and the moment they get what they wanted and you fall pregnant, you will never see him. He will deny responsibility leaving the girl in a difficult situation."

The First Lady maintained that it was critical for children to concentrate on issues which build their lives.

"From today my children, focus on what builds your future. Do not yield to peer pressure. Leave love matters and sexual relationships at a tender age. This won't take you anywhere," she said.

She also devoted time to reminding parents about the need to interact with their children at home and showing them love.

"You parents; do you have time with your children. How are you living with your family? Is the love of old still thriving? Come and tell us how you came to be married so that the youngsters take notes," she said.

The first couple, identified as Mr and Mrs Chigwara, shared its love story.

Said Mr Chigwara: "I waited for my wife to reach the permitted age and I started courting her lawfully through her aunts until she became my wife. We followed all the traditional processes."

The wife confirmed and said there was peace in their marriage before encouraging other couples to shun domestic violence in their homes.

In her contribution in the discussion, Mrs Anna Chikureni said domestic violence makes children elope at tender ages.

Fathers, Mrs Chikureni said, spent money at bars and often beat their spouses for asking about school fees.

"If you ask about school fees you are bashed yet at bars they are called ana Mr Chibhanzi due to their spending sprees, buying beer for everyone in the bar. If your daughter sees her mother being bashed every day for her sake, she decides to leave school and get married just to save her mother from the beatings," she said.

Another woman told the First Lady with a shaking voice how her husband was ill-treating her.

She said she engaged in self-help projects and surrenders the proceeds to her husband as the head of the house, for planning purposes but the husband was now spending the money with his lovers.

But some men blamed their wives of causing domestic violence due to lack of respect.

Without taking sides, the First Lady said men and women must unite in building and protecting their families.

"Vana baba nana mai, let's unite to preserve our marriages. If we have love in our home, it brings peace and makes children grow up morally upright. As women, let us respect our husbands and give them their positions in the home. We are saying no to extra marital affairs, taramba vanoita gumbo mumba, gumbo panze vangave baba or Amai. Let's find projects to do at home and be able to look after our children.

The First Lady offered to assist the community with self-help projects.

She also had kind words for people who came from Mozambique to see her.

"I heard there are some who came from Mozambique to be with us today. I welcome you heartily my children, a mother is not selective. That decision to come here shows you are also my children. You have come to hear the teachings from Amai nekuti Amai ndiAmai hazvinei kuti ndevekupi but she remains a mother. I thank you for the respect you have shown me by coming here. Chief Kaseza, you have done well to come along with your people. God bless you," she said.

Mbire legislator Cde Douglas Karoro, who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development praised the First Lady for heeding calls to visit the community.

"Amai I want to thank you for coming here. I mistakenly thought it was Christmas Day today because we are filled with joy. Since 1980 you are the first person to come here as the wife of the head of State. Our area is looked down upon and is hot but people requested that you come here and you honoured the request showing your love.

"God bless you for watching over all citizens and we thank you for honouring our invitation. Some of our roads are difficult to navigate through but you did not look at that and came here with your love. All your children were happy to come and interact with you. Even our neighbours from Mozambique came proving that you are a real mother who strengthens relations. A mother unites her children. You have cemented our ties with our neighbours from Mozambique who are here today. We are grateful," he said.

The Mozambican Chief showered the First Lady with praises and said news of her good deeds had prompted him and members of his community to come and have time with her and villagers of Chidodo.

He was awestruck by the First Lady's humility and selflessness.

"You are good to everyone Amai that is why you saw me coming with my family to come and receive you. We are grateful that you have also given us some goodies which we will take back home. We have good relations with our neighbours such that children from our area attend school in Zimbabwe. Thank you for welcoming us Amai," he said.

The Chief presented the First Lady with gifts from his country.

Other Mozambican nationals who were part of the entourage that welcomed the First Lady and sat through her teachings, thanked Amai Mnangagwa for welcoming them and for the goods they also received.

Speaking in Portuguese, Mr Alexander Black, said he was awestruck by the First Lady's love for everyone.

"I am a citizen of Mozambique and on hearing that Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa was coming here in Mbire District, Chidodo, to see her family, we quickly put on our shoes and rushed here so that we could witness her visit and good deeds. This has never happened here and as one family we came to welcome her. We love her efforts to unify the two nations and we are here in honour of her visit, he said.

He added; "We have received her with warm hands joyfully because of our neighbourliness. We helped each other from the days of the liberation struggle up to this day. Children from Mozambique learn here and we also do some of our businesses together. We are one."

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Monica Mavhunga also attended the function and thanked the First Lady for the visit and having people at heart.