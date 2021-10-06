Tunisia: Bizerte - Dams Filling Rate Down

Tunis/Tunisia — The filling rate of dams in the governorate of Bizerte has declined to the level of 44.6%. Indeed, the quantities of water retained in dams in the region are currently estimated at 187 million m3 against 209 million m3 during the same period of the year 2020, said Regional Commissioner for Agricultural Development in Bizerte, Habib Mrabet.

Besides, the quantities of water in the region's 80 mountain lakes fell to 30.2 %, or 1.4 million cubic meters of water, after it was 48 % during the same period last year.

In the same context, he added that the general rate of filling the region's 25 dams has, in turn, declined to 39.7 %, which represents about 4 million cubic meters of water, after it was 45 % during the same period of the year 2020.

Faced with the continued lack of rainfall, several meetings were held at the central and regional level to examine the impact of this situation especially as the quantities of water in lakes and dams have also declined, said Tuesday the official in a statement to TAP.