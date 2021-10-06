Tunisia: Dams' Fill Rate Has Not Exceeded 29 Percent Until October 4 - ONAGRI

5 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The fill rate of all Tunisia's dams did not exceed 29%, as of October 4, 2021, according to the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

The stored water reserves are estimated at 677 million m3, while the overall capacity of all 36 dams amounts to 23,337 million m3, according to the same source.

ONAGRI noted that the fill rate varies from one dam to another. As such, Tunisia's largest dam, Sidi Salem (580 million m3), is 17% full, while the second largest, Sidi Barrak dam (286 million m3) is 62% full.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X