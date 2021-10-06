Tunisia: Dams' Fill Rate Has Not Exceeded 29 Percent Until October 4 - ONAGRI

Tunis/Tunisia — The fill rate of all Tunisia's dams did not exceed 29%, as of October 4, 2021, according to the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

The stored water reserves are estimated at 677 million m3, while the overall capacity of all 36 dams amounts to 23,337 million m3, according to the same source.

ONAGRI noted that the fill rate varies from one dam to another. As such, Tunisia's largest dam, Sidi Salem (580 million m3), is 17% full, while the second largest, Sidi Barrak dam (286 million m3) is 62% full.