Namibia: Nujoma 'Irregularly' Appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found that the appointment of deputy labour commissioner Kylikki Sihlahla by labour minister Utoni Nujoma was irregular and not in compliance with the law.

Ombudsman senior complaints investigator Nicky Idhogela indicated in a letter that the minister of labour, industrial relations and employment creation made a mistake and misinterpreted Section 120 [1] of the Labour Act of 2007 when he appointed Sihlahla on 1 May.

"In that, the ministry had accepted that the honourable minister [Nujoma] has acted ultra vires in appointing Ms Sihlahla without observing the normal requirement procedures applicable within the public service of Namibia," he wrote.

Idhogela said his office believes the position would be publicly advertised to invite all interested and potential candidates to partake.

He said this was complemented by the Office of the Attorney General, which further advised that the minister approach the High Court urgently, seeking a review and setting aside of his earlier decision.

"In the interim, we had since urged the ministry to follow the attorney general's advice and report back to the ombudsman not later than 4 October 2021," he said.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Idhogela said the ministry has not provided a report, despite the set deadline.

"I heard they advertised the position of deputy labour commissioner on Friday. I concluded that they have complied with our request as dictated by the law," he said.

Nujoma was not reachable for comment yesterday.

His personal assistant, Annemarie Johannes, referred The Namibian to the ministry's public relations department.

Ministry spokesperson Maria Hedimbi, however, said the ministry has not received a letter from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Sihlahla yesterday said she was in a meeting and could not comment.

" . . . especially on a document it did not receive or is aware of," she said.

The Namibian reported in May that Nujoma appointed Sihlahla on 1 May this year - a day after long-serving deputy labour commissioner late Tuuliki Shikongo retired.

Sources within the ministry, however, say the minister does not have the authority to appoint the deputy labour commissioner without interviews being conducted.

However, Section 120 (1) of the Labour Act, quoted by the minister, states that "the minister must, subject to the laws governing the public service, appoint a labour commissioner and a deputy commissioner . . . ".

Nujoma at the time said the Labour Act makes provision for the appointment of a deputy labour commissioner.

He said the act does not provide for the position to be advertised.

"The minister has the power to appoint a suitable person to the position," he said.

In May Sihlahla's husband, Emanuel, defended her appointment.

He said the minister has the power to appoint a deputy commissioner, and that those who are complaining are jealous.

He said Sihlahla is taking part in the Justice Training Centre programme and that she did her practical hours with government attorneys to be admitted as a legal practitioner.

"She was recalled because no one was capable of running the office in the absence of the labour commissioner. She has been a chief arbitrator from 2008 to 30 September 2014, and was a deputy director from 1 October 2014 to 30 April 2021. Who would then say she does not qualify for this?" Emanuel aske