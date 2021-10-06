Namibia: Brilliant Frylinck Leads Namibia to Victory

A brilliant bowling spell by Jan Frylinck led Namibia to a 17-run victory in their first T20 World Cup warmup match against the UAE in Dubai yesterday.

Frylinck took six wickets for 24 runs as Namibia restricted UAE to 142 for 9 wickets off their 20 overs, in reply to Namibia's 159/9.

After being sent in to bat, Namibia lost the wicket of Zane Green early on for one run, but Craig Williams and Stephan Baard put them on track with a 85-run partnership off 10 overs.

Williams went on to reach his half century before being dismissed for 57 off 37 balls, including two sixes and seven fours, while Baard followed two overs later for 39 off 34 balls.

With the total at 108 for three wickets and six overs to go, Namibia were well placed for a big score but they lost their way a bit in the run chase.

Gerhard Erasmus added 27, David Wiese 10 and JJ Smit 14, while Jan Frylinck (2), Ruben Trumpelmann (1) went cheaply as they reached 159 for eight wickets off their 20 overs.

Zahoor Khan was UAE's best bowler, taking four wickets for 29 runs.

In UAE's innings, all their top order batsmen got among the runs but none could build big scores as Namibia's bowlers, led by Frylinck, turned on the pressure with regular wickets.

Waseem Muhammad scored 39, Muhammad Usman 28 and Basil Hameed 20, but they eventually fell well short of the target as Namibia completed a comfortable victory.

Besides Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann took two wickets for 22 runs and David Wiese 1/29.

Namibia's coach Pierre de Bruyn said he was pleased with the performance under the circumstances.

"We are very pleased with the win; it's been a while since we played our last game in Bloemfontein and the way we played against the home side, UAE, today was pleasing to see," he said.

"I suppose we were a bit rusty in certain areas with the bat especially at the death we lost our way and were probably about 15 runs short. Losing wickets constantly is going to restrict you from building that momentum and foundation at the death, so we need to improve there, but I was happy with our bowling and the way we executed our skills," he added.

Ït was our first run after quarantine, so bearing in mind that we did not have a lot of practise, and in this climate as well - it's very hot and humid, which took a lot out of the players' bodies and minds, we stuck to our guns today," he said.

Namibia have several more warmup matches coming up, starting with Papua New Guinea today and De Bruyn said a lot will be at stake.

Äll these matches have T20 international status so they will mean a lot for our international rankings and we will take them as seriously as the actual World Cup games," he said.

Namibia's other warmup matches will be against Scotland and PNG on 9 and 10 October respectively; Oman on 12 October; and Scotland on 14 October.