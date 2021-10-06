Zimbabwe: Ambassador Angel Courts African Investors

Africans at home and in the diaspora should be the biggest investors on the continent if it is to develop at a much faster rate, Presidential Envoy and Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas, businessman Uebert Angel, told a two-day Africa-Dubai Investment Business Summit recently.

The focus of the summit was on the investment opportunities available in Africa and Dubai.

Ambassador Angel said Zimbabwe is an enemy to none and a friend to all, adding that there was no reason why investors should shun the country.

Ambassador Angel presented a topic focusing on the role of "People-to-People Diplomacy" in bridging the gap in international trade and investment.

"As Africans both at home and in the diaspora take it upon ourselves to be the biggest investors in our countries, the international trade and investment gap will be greatly bridged," said Ambassador Angel.

He called on African governments to come up with favourable diaspora policies which incentivise investing in their home countries.

"I am humbled to share with you that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's Government, in line with the 'Zimbabwe is open for Business mantra', has come up with a favourable revised diaspora policy which lures Diaspora remittances.

"To date diaspora remittances have proven to be resilient in Zimbabwe as the country is poised for a major economic comeback on the background of a highly successful bumper harvest in the 2020-21 cropping season and tourism," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Every Zimbabwean both at home and abroad can team up with any investor of their choice, and does not need government or party political approval to invest in any sector of their choice.

"It is within this vein of people-to-people diplomacy couched within the broad 'Zimbabwe is open for Business' that Zimbabweans have been empowered to bring in and team up with investors to invest in businesses of their choice throughout the country."

Ambassador Angel said Africa, including Zimbabwe, has huge resources for people in the diaspora to tap into. He met with Tomasz Zaleski chairman in the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi in United Arab Emirates, to discuss the unending investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Mr Zaleski has been the driving force behind the private office and making it one of the best royal offices in the Middle East.

The Sheikh's Office was greatly charmed by the lucrative investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and Ambassador Angel will soon facilitate their visit to Zimbabwe to explore business opportunities.

Ambassador Angel was also given an award for Global Excellence in Leadership, Business and Philanthropy.

Mr Zaleski was accompanied by Salwa Abdulaziz Zein, the chief executive officer in the private office and other members of their team.

President Mnangagwa's administration has adopted the engagement and re-engagement agenda to rebuild relations with all countries, especially those that had turned their backs on Zimbabwe for one reason or the other.