Zimbabwe: Palestine Calls for Removal of Zimbabwe's Sanctions

PALESTINIAN Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri has called for the immediate removal of the United States and the West's sanctions imposed over 20 years ago against Zimbabwe.

Briefing journalists last weekend while visiting Parirenyatwa Hospital children's cancer ward, Ambassador Almassri said Zimbabweans endured a lot of suffering during the liberation struggle and it was time for them to enjoy their liberty without any interference from the West.

"We support Zimbabwe and ask every day for the removal of these bad sanctions on the country because you deserve to do what you want in your country and nobody has the right to interfere with your country," he said.

"We have agreed with our friend Zimbabwe that sanctions should be removed. Palestine is totally against the sanctions and we ask that they be removed today, it is illegal and it does not help anybody."

Last month, during the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, African Union (AU) chairperson and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi also reiterated their calls for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The United States and the European Union (EU) have both maintained sanctions, citing a lack of progress in democratic and human rights reforms as well as restrictions on press freedoms.

United States financial and travel restrictions currently apply to 85 individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We have sanctions against certain individuals and certain corporations... not against the country of Zimbabwe. There is nothing to stop US businesses from investing in Zimbabwe, from going to Zimbabwe," said US Assistant Secretary of State on African Affairs Tibor Nagy last month.