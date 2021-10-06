Zimbabwe: UN Increases Parly Support

HOUSE of Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda says the support the legislature in getting from the United Nations (UN) has greatly improved Parliament's activities.

Mudenda also hailed the out-going UN resident coordinator Maria Ribeiro who is leaving the world organisation on retirement.

During a farewell courtesy call by Ribeiro Tuesday, Mudenda expressed his gratitude for the work done in ensuring UN agencies work productively with Parliament in the capacitation of our various committees and with legislators.

"The results speak for themselves that our organisation has up-scaled its performance regarding the responsibilities of full representation, making the law, and exercising oversight role on the Executive," said Mudenda.

He also thanked Riberio for the; "good work that she has done even at a personal level where she has been attending some of our workshops and seminars and we found that extremely impressive."

Ribeiro takes leave of Zimbabwe as she retires from the UN and returns to her home country, Portugal.

She said she was happy to have been deployed to Zimbabwe where she managed to coordinate her work despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Parliament is one of the arms of the state and it is one of the institutions we give a lot of support for its oversight role is key in pro-active democracy," said Ribeiro.