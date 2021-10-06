Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Eight Deaths, 344 New Cases Tuesday

6 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 206,623.</sub>

Nigeria Tuesday recorded eight new deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the total fatality in the country to 2,731.

A total of 344 new cases were also recorded Tuesday, the <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> said in an update on its website late Tuesday night.

The disease centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 206,623, including 9,355 active cases.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that FCT recorded the highest figure of 75 while Lagos State came second on the log with 63 infections and Rivers State in the South-south recorded 45 to rank third.

Kaduna State in the North-west recorded 33 cases, followed by Plateau with 22 cases; Edo, 16; Benue, 13: Kano, 12; while Cross River and Delta states recorded 11 cases each.

Also, Anambra and Abia recorded nine and eight cases respectively, followed by Jigawa with seven cases.

Bauchi, Ekiti and Kwara states recorded similar cases of four each, Oyo State recorded two cases while Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa recorded a single case each.

