Ghana: Rev Owusu Bempah, 6 Others Granted Second Bail ... Ghc700, 000 Involved

THE General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and six members of his church have for the second time have been granted GH700, 000 bail for allegedly threatening to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, an evangelist also known as Nana Agrada.

This is because the Attorney-General's Department, being represented by police prosecutors had filed separate charges against Rev Bempah and six others at the Weija and Accra Circuit Courts.

When they appeared yesterday, the accused, who made their maiden appearance before the Accra Circuit "One" in September, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the first case which was currently pending at the Weija Circuit Court, Rev Bempah was granted a GH100,000 self recognisance bail while Mensah Ofori, an associate pastor and Bright Berchie, were admitted to bail of GH100,000 each with two sureties to be justified.

The duo pleaded not guilty to offensive conduct and threat of death.

As part of the bail condition, accused had been ordered to seek permission from the court before they travel and also report to the police every two weeks.

In the second case, at the Accra Circuit Court, Rev Bempah and three others, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum pleaded not guilty to abetment of crime, causing harm and causing unlawful damage were admitted to GH100,000 bail with one surety each to be justified.

The two cases had been adjourned to November 15.

Police Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpor, prosecuting, told the Weija Circuit that on September 9, 2021, at about 5:30pm, the New Weija Police District Command received a distress call from Godfred Antwi, that Rev Bempah together with 45 well-built men including Ofori and Berchie wielding cutlasses and other offensive weapons besieged the Thunder Plaza, at Choice , a suburb at Weija belonging to Evangelist Koranteng to attack her.

He said that as they (accused) did not meet Evangelist Koranteng at her Plaza, they marched to her house at New Aplaku and threatened to kill her.

The court heard that during the act, Berchie was seen brandishing a pistol with the intent to carry through their threats on Koranteng, the complainant in the case.

The policeman told the court that Ofori for his part threatened to kill the complainant within 24 hours.

He said in the course of the altercation, the police visited the house of the complainant where they met the macho men holding cutlasses and other offensive weapons in the house of Koranteng.

The prosecutor told the court that eight vehicles and twelve motor bikes were also parked on the street in front of the house.

He said Rev Bempah was also seen seated in a black Toyota Land Cruiser instructing and urging the men to move into the house of the complainant and bring her out for her to be killed.

The court heard that calm was restored and the complainant and Rev Bempah were invited by the police, but Rev Bempah ignored the police and drove off with his men.