Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact digest of the past week's most-read highlights, from the heart of Sudan. Subscribe to receive this digest weekly in your inbox.

Officer killed in another raid on terrorist cell in Sudan capital

October 5 - 2021 KHARTOUM A member of the security forces was killed and three others were wounded during a raid on a cell allegedly affiliated with Islamic State in Jabra, south-west Khartoum, on Monday.

Six suspects were held, according to various media sources. A security agent was killed, and an intelligence officer and two policemen were wounded. Four suspects were reportedly killed as well.

The sources also stated that the day before, on Sunday, eight terrorism suspects were held in the Nile East neighbourhood in Khartoum North and in Omdurman.

Last week, 15 men were detained during raids on a terrorist cell affiliated with Islamic State in Jabra and in El Azhari in southern Khartoum. On Tuesday, five security officers were shot dead. The following day a vehicle driver was killed.

National initiatives to defuse political tensions in Sudan

October 5 - 2021 KHARTOUM Several initiatives have been launched in Khartoum last week, to defuse tensions between various components of the Sudanese government.

The Return to the Platform Committee, set up by Professor Khaled Yaji, has initiated meetings with members of the Sovereignty Council in the wake of fierce media disputes between military and civilian council members following an aborted coup two weeks ago.

The mediating committee consists of national non-partisan figures. "The tasks [of the government] are too big to be lost by squabbling and public disputes," Yaji said in a press statement yesterday.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), an important partner in the transitional government, is divided by conflicts as well. A new coalition of 16 political and rebel groups, including the Sudan Liberation Movement faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Jibril Ibrahim, is calling for "consensus within the FFC".

Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan (File photo)

Farmer 'killed for being Hausa' in South Kordofan

October 2 - 2021 ABU JUBEIHA A Sudanese man of Hausa origin was shot dead at his farm in Abu Jubeiha in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, last month.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported on Thursday that farmer Suleiman Abdelhameed (45) was working with his son (14) on his farm near Abu Jubeiha town on September 15, when a group of about twelve men approached them, and asked about his tribe.

When he replied that he was of Hausa origin, one of the men shot him in the head. He died instantly. The incident was reported to the police of Abu Jubeiha - who did not act.

More Dabanga news

Twelve Darfuri women and girls raped in eastern Chad

October 5 - 2021 KOUNONGOU, CHAD Twelve young women and girls from the Kounongou camp for Darfuri refugees in eastern Chad were raped by cattle herders on Sunday. A relative of ...

Troika 'deeply concerned' about delayed Sudan peace process

October 4 - 2021 OSLO On the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement by the Sudanese government and a number of rebel groups, the Sudan Troika ...

Deadline for Sudan govt to respond to Beja leaders' demands ends today

October 4 - 2021 EL FAW / KHARTOUM The closure of ports and highways in eastern Sudan in protest against the Eastern Sudan Track protocol in the Juba Peace Agreement entered its third ...

Demonstrators in Sudan support Anti-Corruption Committee, call for civilian govt

October 1 - 2021 KHARTOUM Thousands of people took part in demonstrations in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other places in the country yesterday, in support of the ...

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UN, Norway host high-level virtual meeting in support of Sudan

October 1 - 2021 NEW YORK / OSLO On Thursday, the United Nations and the Government of Norway convened a High-Level Side Event on Sudan. Delegations from a large number of ...

World Bank chief visiting Sudan lauds progress in transition process

October 1 - 2021 KHARTOUM David Malpass, President of the World Bank arrived in Khartoum on Wednesday for a two-day visit. In a press conference yesterday, he acknowledged ...

Sudan Community Police beats up two women and lawyer in Khartoum

September 30 - 2021 KHARTOUM Two women and a lawyer have been subjected to excessive violence by members of the Community Police in Khartoum on Monday afternoon. The No to ...

Foreign envoys arrive in Khartoum to defuse Sudan's political crisis

September 29 - 2021 KHARTOUM Tensions that developed between Sudan's military and civilian leaders following a thwarted coup on Tuesday last week, have led to the arrival of envoys from ...