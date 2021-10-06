Zimbabwe: Suspected Bomb Blast in Lupane Destroys Homes

Lupane — A suspected bomb detonated at a homestead in Lupane blowing off a roof and cracking walls of a two-roomed house as well as three other huts belonging to neighbours.

A toilet wall also cracked while a vehicle had a windscreen shattered following the Sunday afternoon explosion.

The value of damaged houses and a car windscreen was US$4 000.

The incident happened in Mqoqi village, Shabula area under Chief Mabhikwa and it is suspected that the bomb could have been left during the 1970s liberation struggle.

It was also a hot zone during the 1980s state-sponsored Gukurahundi massacres, which left thousands of Ndebeles dead.

However, no one was injured although Lupane Women's Centre director Hildegard Nyathi-Mufukare told officials from the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) that visited the scene Tuesday that five people narrowly survived.

The explosion took place in a garbage pit after Mufukare's children started a fire to burn litter as they were cleaning a fowl run.

"They were five of them cleaning fowl run when they burnt garbage in a pit that we have always been using over the years," she said.

"They suddenly heard a loud bang. I was at Lupane Centre and I also heard it."

The walls of a two-roomed house cracked while its roof caved in after being blown by the bomb.

Three neighbours also had their huts affected probably by vibration.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the explosion took place at 3 pm at Nyathi-Mufukare's homestead.

"After some minutes an explosion was heard from the dumping site where they had lit fire to burn garbage. It caused some cracks on the two-roomed house and also shattered the screen of a Toyota Hilux double cab which was parked in the yard, as well as a Blair toilet," Banda said.

Police and the Zimbabwe National Army bomb disposal team also attended the scene.

Lupane district CPU chairperson Ennete Sithole, who is also the Lupane District Development coordinator, said the affected families needed urgent help to fix their building structures.

She said the CPU would solicit help from members of the community to help the affected families.