South Africa: Educators Celebrated and Acknowledged On World Teachers' Day

As the world commemorates World Teachers' Day, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has applauded and thanked teachers for their resilience, courage and dedication to their work, even under difficult circumstances brought about mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held annually on 5 October since 1994, World Teachers' Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organisation recommendation concerning the status of teachers.

The day represents a significant effort to raise awareness, understanding and appreciation for the vital contribution that teachers make to education and development.

"The past year has been an extremely difficult time for our teachers, hence I take this opportunity to thank all of you, our teachers, for your resilience, courage and dedication to your work under very difficult circumstances brought about mainly by COVID-19," Motshekga said.

The Minister said she is proud to be part of the movement to appreciate the role of every teacher across all corners of the country.

"Dear teachers, we acknowledge you on this special day that is World Teachers' Day. Despite all the daily challenges you are faced with, you have kept going, you have become our hope to produce and harness future leaders, you are mothers of all professions, from whose hands every country is built," she said.