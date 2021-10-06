Egypt: Cabinet Greets Educators On World Teachers' Day

6 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet greeted teachers and hailed their noble mission and sacrifices to educate new generations of children that respect and understand the great value of knowledge and culture.

This came on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day which falls on Tuesday 5/10/2021.

At a meeting on Tuesday under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, the Cabinet also expressed appreciation of the role played by teachers in enlightening and inspiring their students and developing the society.

Madbouli asserted the State's great interest in promoting science and knowledge and encouraging scientific research.

MENA

