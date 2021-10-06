Egypt: Sisi Pardons Some Inmates On Occasion of Armed Forces Day

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued Decree No. 448 of 2021 pardoning some inmates on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day, which falls on October 6.
The decree was published in the official gazette on Tuesday 5/10/2021.
MENA
