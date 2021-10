President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 5/10/2021 laid wreaths on the tombs of the Unknown Soldier and on both Presidents Anwar Sadat and Gamal Abdel Nasser as Egypt marks the 48th anniversary of the October War victory.

Earlier in the day, Sisi also chaired a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, said presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.

MENA