Egypt: President Sisi Chairs Supreme Armed Forces Council Meeting

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi presided over a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces on Tuesday 5/10/2021to review the Armed Forces' activities and efforts to preserve Egypt's national security.

During the meeting, President Sisi extended his greetings on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of October War victory, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

Ahead of the meeting, President Sisi laid a wreath at the tombs of the Unknown Soldier and late presidents Gamal Abdel Nasser and Anwar el Sadat, the spokesman added.

The president was accompanied by Defense and Military Production Minister Mohamed Zaki and Chief of Staff Lt. General Mohamed Farid. Earlier in the day, Sisi issued a decree promoting Major General Mohamed Hegazy Abdel Mawgoud, the air defense commander, to Lieutenant General.

