Somalia: Qatari Prime Minister Holds Talks Session With His Somali Counterpart

6 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

DOHA [SMN] - The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani held Tuesday at the Amir Diwan a talks session with Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble.

During the session, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and means of developing them in various fields, especially in the economic, commerce, air and maritime transport, culture, and education, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent issues of joint interest.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Somali side, it was attended by Their Excellencies Members of the delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X