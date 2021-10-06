Somalia: Qatari Prime Minister Holds Talks Session With His Somali Counterpart

DOHA [SMN] - The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani held Tuesday at the Amir Diwan a talks session with Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble.

During the session, they discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and means of developing them in various fields, especially in the economic, commerce, air and maritime transport, culture, and education, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent issues of joint interest.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

On the Somali side, it was attended by Their Excellencies Members of the delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister.