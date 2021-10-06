Egypt: Awqaf Min. Lauds AP's Support for Empowerment of Arab Women

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa has praised the great support provided by the Arab Parliament (AP), under Speaker Adel Al Asoumi, to empower women and back their issues and causes.

The minister made his remarks on Tuesday 5/10/2021 at an event organized by the AP's Center for Arab Parliamentary Diplomacy in the presence of a host of Arab female lawmakers, among others.

He highlighted the Awqaf Ministry's initiative on boosting the participation of Egyptian female preachers to play more vital roles in spreading moderate thought and teachings of Islam.

The participants in the event lauded the Ministry of Awqaf's great efforts to empower women and protect their rights.