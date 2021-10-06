Somalia: PM Roble Meets With His Qatari Counterpart

6 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble met with Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at his Amiri Diwan office.

Prime Minister Roble was accompanied by a delegation, on the occasion of his visit to Qatar.

"His Highness the Emir of the country receives, in his office at the Amiri Diwan, the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country," Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, Media Adviser to the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Somalia.

The Somali Prime Minister thanked the Amir for the efforts of the State of Qatar and its permanent support for the Somali people. A number of topics of common interest were also discussed.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X