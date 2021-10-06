Somalia: PM Roble Meets With His Qatari Counterpart

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble met with Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at his Amiri Diwan office.

Prime Minister Roble was accompanied by a delegation, on the occasion of his visit to Qatar.

"His Highness the Emir of the country receives, in his office at the Amiri Diwan, the Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country," Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, Media Adviser to the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop and strengthen them, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Somalia.

The Somali Prime Minister thanked the Amir for the efforts of the State of Qatar and its permanent support for the Somali people. A number of topics of common interest were also discussed.