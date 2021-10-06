Liberia: LMA Prepares for Convention, Elections

Over 500 delegates of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) are expected to shortly converge in Gbarnga, Bong County for the convention that would lead to the election of new corps of officers to replace the Association's current interim leadership.

The Co-Chairman of the LMA Election Committee, Reverend Joseph Zorbah, disclosed that guidelines governing the elections have been approved by the interim leadership, the convention committee, and other stakeholders.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia Tuesday, Reverend Zorbah stressed that only members of the LMA in possession of 2017-2021 identification cards will be allowed to participate in the elections.

According to him, all applicants interested in contesting for executive positions should apply to the LMA election committee on Newport Street no later than October 12, 2021, with an age requirement of 35 years.

Other requirements include a copy deed real property value not less than 10,000 United States Dollars in real estate.

Reverend Zordah maintained that voting will be straightly by secret ballot but observers and voters will not be allowed to influence the choice of another on the day of the election.

He explained that anyone who is interested in contesting must be a high school graduate or above and with appreciable knowledge of the field of business, and must be able to read and write English fluently.

According to Reverend Zorbah, candidates will have an opportunity to present their platforms on October 29, 2021, just a day before the poll.

He noted that on voting day, four polling centers will be established with 150 persons voting at each center.

He continued that each queue will accommodate 50 voters at a time with observers watching three feet apart.

The campaign begins October 9, 2021, at 12 noon. Positions to vie for include President, Vice President, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, and Chaplain, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Co-Chair of the Convention Committee of the LMA, Boakai Balo, has released the timetable of the convention.

According to Mr. Balo, candidate registration started on September 27, 2021, and will end on October 12, 2021, while the campaign starts on October 27, 2021.

He added that the arrival of delegates in Gbarnga, Bong County will begin on October 27, 2021, while the convention starts on October 28, 2021.

He said training of polling staff and debate among various candidates will be held on October 28, 2021, while polling is October 30, 2021, to be followed by the certification of winners on November 4, 2021.