Liberia: Lawmaker Predicts Massive Economic Growth

The chairperson of the Liberian Caucus of the Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flow and Taxation, Representative Francis S. Dopoh has predicted massive economic growth for Liberia in the soonest possible time.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday in Monrovia, he said the network will work to ensuring that Liberia receives all necessary benefits from every natural resource extracted from the county.

Rep. Dopoh noted it is eye-opening for Liberia in a sense that people often hear that the Legislature signed concessions but they don't see the impact from said concessions, explains that some of the reasons are because the legislature awards tax holidays to companies, which is not necessary.

According to the Rivergee District#2 lawmaker, said Liberia has lost out on many things like the Firestone agreement and other companies, noting that these deals need to be revisited to understand how they went into the transaction with the people of Liberia not benefitting.

"The network is there to ensure that we get clear understanding of those concessions", Dopoh assured.

Dopoh said when this is done, Liberia will have increased revenue and the citizens will know how their benefits are used.

He specifically noted there are so many leakages in the miner sector, to the extent that the country doesn't have any database of companies extracting resources, so networking, it will help to have the rightful information.

The Africa Parliamentary Network on Illicit Financial Flow and Tax for legislative Justice seeks to ensure and enhance the proper balance of coordination between parliaments and the executive was held in Dakar, Senegal.