As the nation's pride, the Lone Star gear up for the Cape Verde fixture in Ghana this Thursday, October 7, all seems not to be well with the home boys.

Midfielder Justin Salmon has pulled out of the Lone Star double-header fixture with Cape Verde, while American-based defender Joel Johnson turned down the national team's invitation due to lack of concern from the Liberia Football Association during his injury. However, he is back in fitness and making more minutes in the USL championship in America.

Johnson is an employer of American side C. Independent. According to news leaking out of the FA and within the player's circle, Johnson had complained the LFA didn't show him concern when he was nursing injuries, so coming back to play for Liberia is a hard decision for now.

At the same time the Lone Star energetic midfielder David Tweh, turned down invitation for the double-task against Cape Verde on the 7th and 10th of October in Ghana and Cape Verde, respectively.

Tweh also plays for Club Rukh Brest in Belarus top flight. Lone Star is struggling to bring in players landing 90 minutes at club level. He feels the national team coach doesn't believe in him, so he turned down the call for home duty, according to news coming out of the FA.

Coach Peter James Butler didn't look in the direction of Striker Peter Wilson, as his focus seems to be on 17-year-old Striker Patrick Weah. Things are shaking in the national team, but many fans of the Lone Star are gearing up for a delegation with Patrick Weah.

A minor, Patrick needs his parents' approval, but they are looking at chances from the USA youth teams. Liberia is like an option for their son.

Patrick is on the books of Minnesota United, but currently out of the club on loan.