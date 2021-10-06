Liberia: Destine Kids Program Sponsors 50 Children to School

About fifty underprivileged school children from nursery level to 12thGrade are to benefit from fully paid tuition sponsorship from a local NGO, Destine Kids Assistance Program in Montserrado County.

About fifty underprivileged school children from nursery to 12th Grade are to benefit fully paid tuition sponsorship from a local NGO, Destine Kids Assistance Program in Montserrado county.

DKAP is a nonprofit and nongovernmental organization funded in 2012 to empower needy children from marginalized and physically challenged families in society.

It began operation in 2013, annually hosting back-to-school events aimed at assisting about hundred school dropouts to return to school through sponsorship.

Speaking at the organization's annual back-to-school bash for academic 2021/ 2022 in Paynesville City, founder, and executive director Madam Helena Wenneh said the initiative will sponsor about 50 needy children of marginalized families with disabilities and orphans in Montserrado due to the current economic crisis in Liberia.

"We want to get children ready for this academic year, the program seeks to empower needy children of marginalized families with disabilities, orphans, and children with disabilities who are school dropouts to get back to school", Madam Wenneh noted.

She noted that education is a right that must not be taken away from any child as a result of their parent's disabilities or death, adding that children are a foundation of any nation.

She challenged Liberians, especially parents, to stop looking down on their children but to prioritize their children's future by giving them education.

She observed that Liberians are in the constant behavior of downplaying their children's future, but now is the time for those kids who are often called future generation to receive the proper education that would make them useful citizens in the future.

Madam Wenneh said individuals, especially politicians, play on the minds, and rights of children during an electioneering period, where some of them will have no voter's card, saying, if the minds of the children are developed then Liberia will head towards transformation.

"If Liberia must be better, it must start with the children who are considered as a foundation, and if the foundation is solid, Liberia will be transformed." She emphasized.

She appealed to the government, humanitarians, and individuals to help sponsor at least one or more children to get back to school.

In remarks, the Founder of Kids Educational Engagement Project or KEEP, a local nonprofit organization, Madam Brenda Brewer Moore, who is also helping to sponsor several children, presented Forty-three thousand Liberian dollars (LRD43,000) to the organization to enable it to send more children to school this academic year.

Madam Moore however thanked Madam Wenneh for such a great initiative in providing sponsorships for several children in Liberia.

In remarks, both parents and beneficiaries thanked Destined Kids Assistance Program and Kids Educational Engagement Project for their support and called on others to emulate their good example.