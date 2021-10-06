Tanzania: Sustain Wcf Feats, Minister Tells New Board

THE government has implored the newly established and inaugurated Workers Compensation Funds (WCF) board to sustain the achievements recorded.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability, Jenister Mhagama made the call early this week in Morogoro region when she inaugurated the board which is chaired by Mr Emanuel Humba after his re-appointment.

"The Fund has recorded a number of achievements since its establishment. You need to protect and sustain them with all your strength," the Minister told board members.

Giving an example, the minister said since its establishment six years ago, the value of the Fund rose to 445.49bn/- from 112.83bn/- in 2016/17 financial year, which is a significant growth.

According to the minister, compensations to workers in respect of accidents suffered and diseases contracted during the course of employment reached 12.43bn/- in 2020/21 financial year, up from 1.55bn/- paid in 2016/17 financial year.

She called on board members to thoroughly understand the major objective for which the Fund was established, saying workers who die or suffer accidents, including contracting diseases during the course of employment, depend on it.

She reminded them on the need to understand their responsibilities as articulated in Sections 13, 14, 15 and 16 of the Workers' Compensation Act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Mhagama congratulated Mr Humba -the WCF board chair, saying his re-appointment to the post was an expression of high level of confidence President Samia Suluhu Hassan had in him.

The minister asked board members to accord full cooperation to the chairman and the WCF management to attain the objectives set by the government.

The members appointed by the minister to constitute the WCF board are Onorius Njole, Perfect Kilenza, Ibrahim Mahumi, Abdulaziz Shambe, Rifai Mkumba, Raymond Kaseko, Juliana Mpanduji, Rehema Ludanga and Felix Rugarabamu.

On his part, Mr Humba assured the minister that they will ensure the Fund performs its roles according to the objectives set, including meeting the government expectations.

"A lot of establishments collapse due to complacency of those given the mandate to oversee them. We are just trustees. We must show that those who appointed us did not make a mistake," said Mr Humba, thanking President Samia for re-appointing him to chair the board.

WCF Director General, Dr John Mduma congratulated Mr Humba and the members for being picked to constitute the board, expressing his optimism that they will take the Fund to the next level.

Speaking on behalf of employers, Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) Executive Director, Ms Suzanne Ndomba said WCF is an important establishment to employers, workers and the general public since achievements of employers depend on workers.

Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (TUCTA) President, Tumaini Nyamhokya expressed his satisfaction with the current compensation rates provided compared to the rates provided before the law that established the Workers' Compensation Act was reviewed.