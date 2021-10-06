Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Work Closely With Atogs

The government has pledged to work closely with the Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) to create a friendly environment for the citizens to participate effectively in the sector.

The Energy Minister January Makamba made the remarks during the meeting with the ATOGS board members lead by Board Chairman Abdulsamad Abdulrahim held in Dodoma on Monday.

The meeting aimed at informing the minister on the objectives and other issues regarding their association that has 128 members.

"We are ready to work with you because through your association many people will benefit from the oil and gas sector by providing them information on opportunities and link them to various authorities and decision makers," he noted.

Mr Makamba said the Energy Ministry and its institutions support organisations with positive objectives including linking people and providing them opportunities and information that would help them take an active part in the country's development.

The ATOGS board members thanked the Energy Ministry for allowing them to listen to the objectives of their association and their motive to collaborate with the government in ensuring that many people take an active part in various economic activities, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Others who attended the meeting were the Deputy Energy Minister Stephen Byabato, Ministry's Permanent Secretary Eng. Leonard Masanja, the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Managing Director Dr James Mataragio and the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) Acting Managing Director, Charles Sangweni.

ATOGS has been formed to act as a convening body for different players across the full value chain of the Oil and Gas industry in Tanzania.

The association seeks to represent the interest of the local providers as companies position themselves to participate fully in the emerging sector.