Tanzania: Dar Resident Jailed for Destroying Communication Infrastructure

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has sentenced Ramadhan Kimbanga to one-year imprisonment for destroying communication infrastructure and causing more than 16m/- loss to Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation Limited (TTCL).

The verdict was handed down on Monday by Principal Resident Magistrate Janneth Mtega after convicting the accused person of two economic charges and having being satisfied with the evidence tendered by the prosecution and defence.

Magistrate Mtega said that the punishment imposed should serve as a lesson to the convict as he has caused the company and the nation in general the loss of 16,222,267 / - for destroying the communication infrastructure that were being used to provide essential services in the country.

Delivering the sentence, the magistrate said that in the first count, the accused will serve six months' imprisonment, while in the second offense he will also serve six months' sentence, thus making a total of 12 months' imprisonment sentence.

The accused has been in custody for three years since he was arrested by police and taken to Buguruni Police Station in 2018 and his subsequent arraignment before the court where he was ordered to remain in custody.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Mossie Kaima called four witnesses, including three police officers who apprehended the accused when was committing the crime, whereas the fourth witness was the TTCL Administrative Officer in Dar es Salaam Zone.

In his testimony, the Company's Administrative Officer had told the court that they managed to identify the loss after making repairs following the damages done by the accused.

During mitigation, the accused had pleaded for lenience on grounds that he was in remand having being denied bail as the offense against him falls under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act. The accused had also alleged that he was facing health complications and that he has a small child and a widowed mother who is blind; all of them depended on him.