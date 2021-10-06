Tanzania: Govt to Restructure Narco Management System

THE government has decided to restructure management system of the National Ranching Company (NARCO), in a concerted effort to improve performance of the livestock sector in the country.

NARCO's Managing Director (MD), Prof Peter Msoffe told the 'Daily News' during an interview that according to the new set-up, the state owned company will now operate under the two major directorates.

He informed that the first directorate will be based on Production, Infrastructure Development and Operation.

"This directorate will comprise three sectors. The first sector will base on production, survey and infrastructure development, the second sector will deal with matters pertaining to operation and disease control, whereby the third sector will major on rangeland and animal feed," Prof Msoffe said.

The MD expressed that the second directorate will deal with Corporate Services and it will include the two major sectors.

"The first sector will dwell on human resources management and administration, whereby the second sector will deal with planning, monitoring and evaluation issues," he detailed.

However, he said the new management system will also see establishment and stabilization of other useful departments, including procurement management unit, ICT and statistics, finance and account internal services unit, marketing and Public Relations (PR) as well as business production unit.

"It's our high hope that the new management system will help to improve performance of the company and the country's livestock sector as a whole," he said.

He said the state -owned company was currently working to demarcate and improve its ranching blocks throughout the country in a possible quest to contain encroachments from nearby communities.

Moreover, he informed that NARCO had so far developed a crucial roadmap for implementation of the strategic programme that would overhaul and improve the livestock keeping industry in the country to ensure the sector plays an important role in fast-tracking the pace of industrialization drive in the country.

Among others, he unveiled that plans are afoot to start training livestock keepers on best animal breeds, as well as imparting them with key knowledge on how best to keep their livestock more professionally.

"We're also determined to train our staff so that they can cope with modern livestock keeping technologies, and we are also planning to recruit more staff to facilitate the company's delivering ability," he observed.

With at least 14 well established ranches scattered in different regions, NARCO has a key role to produce improved livestock species, as well as other vital animal related products.

A total of 120 giant and 200 small scale investors are currently with diverse contracts with the state- owned company in different regions.