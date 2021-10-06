Tanzania: Kagera RC Urges Residents to Take Covid-19 Vaccination

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Major Gen Charles Mbuge has urged Kagera residents and all Tanzanians to turn up and get vaccination as a precaution against Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured people that the vaccinations were safe, while at same time boost immunity and combat the development of severe infections across the country.

He denounced the few 'prophets of doom' who spread unfounded rumours against the vaccinations, calling on the people to disregard them.

Citing data, Major Gen Mbuge said between August 4 until October 2 this year, about 23,268 residents had already been vaccinated, implying 51 per cent of the projections.

Out of the number, 13,699 were males (equivalent of 59 per cent), while 9,569 were females (about 41 per cent).

Muleba District was leading with 4,285 residents who had been vaccinated, followed by Karagwe District (3,597) and Bukoba Municipal Council (3,440).

Other Councils with numbers in brackets include Kyerwa (3,298), Ngara (2,826), Missenyi (2,349), Bukoba DC (1,942) and Biharamulo (1,531).

He further explained that the region received a total of 42,760 doses while until October 2, this year about 27,210 doses had already been used (approx. 64 per cent), with a balance of 15,550 doses (about 32 per cent).