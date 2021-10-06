Kenya: Ruai Mob Beats Suspected Robber Targeting Pedestrians to Death

Nairobi — A suspected robber was on Tuesday beaten to death by an irate mob in Ruai's Capitol Hill estate after he attempted to rob pedestrians.

A statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday revealed that the thug was part of a three-man gang which was stealing from pedestrians before a police officer intervened.

The agency said that the thugs had just accosted two victims when an administration police officer intervened ordering them to surrender. However, the thugs defied him forcing the officer to open fire seriously injuring one of them as the others escaped from the scene.

The DCI further stated the officer pursued the fleeing duo for a short distance but they jumped on a getaway motorbike parked 50 metres away.

An irate mob descended on the immobilized suspect as a lone police officer pursued the accomplices, the agency said.

"As fate would have it, the damned bike could not start after several spirited kicks forcing them to abandon it and escape on foot. Back at the scene, an irate crowd that had gathered descended on the injured goon with blows, kicks and any projectile capable of causing harm that they could lay their hands on," the agency said.

The agency said that pleas by the officer was unsuccessful in his attempt to prevail upon the crowd to spare the injured thug.

The motorbike abandoned by the suspects registration number KMFL 494T, was impounded by the detectives as they commenced investigations to uncover the identity of the suspects.

A mobile phone that had been snatched from one of the victims was recovered from the murdered suspect. Also recovered was a long sword and a machete.

The DCI lauded the actions of the Administration Police officer who intervened stop the robbers.

"Sgt Mutuku's heroic actions are a reflection of the determination and selflessness displayed by a majority of our men and women in uniform, in their daily service to Kenyans. He remains our role model as we celebrate this year's customer service week," the agency said.