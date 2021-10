Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) on Friday 26 November 2021 in Cairo, Egypt.

The 13th Extraordinary General Assembly will discuss various topics on the agenda of Africa's football governing bodies. The agenda will follow in due course.

Media interested in covering the 13th EGA can now apply via CAF Media Channel. The registration window is open untill 30 October 2021.