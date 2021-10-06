Kenya: City Boss Guardiola Joins Kenyatta Family in 'Pandora Papers' List

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joined President Uhuru Kenyatta in the swelling 'Pandora Papers' list.

The former Bayern Munich manager is said to have held cash in an offshore account in Andorra during his time in charge of Barcelona in a bid to avoid paying tax in Spain.

The 50-year-old becomes the latest high-profile names revealed in the 'Pandora Papers', an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which has seen 11.9 million leaked documents released this week.

It is alleged that Spanish manager opened an account in Andorra until 2012, when he took advantage of a tax amnesty in Spain to regularise his finances.

Until that point, he had not declared the funds held in the account to the Spanish Tax Agency.

Reports in El Pais and La Sexta claim that Guardiola opened the offshore account to deposit wages from his two years playing for Al Ahli in Qatar, where he was being paid in the region of £1.7million a year from 2003 to 2005.

Guardiola's legal advisor Lluis Orobitg has explained that the account was opened due to the 'impossibility of obtaining a residence certificate in Qatar, where he would not have to pay tax'.

President Kenyatta has meanwhile responded to the revelations of the hidden wealth by explaining through spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo that the reports will enhance financial transparency and openness in Kenya and globally.

The Head of State and members of his family were named among people secretly owning a network of offshore companies.

"The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and corruption thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness," said Mr Kenyatta.

"The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow-up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who cannot explain their assets or wealth."

The President did not address the reports' claims on the Kenyatta family wealth, only saying he would "respond comprehensively" on returning from a State visit to the Americas.