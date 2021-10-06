Rwanda: RwandAir, Qatar Airways Sign Codeshare Agreement

RwandAir has signed a codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, a deal that will place Rwanda's national carrier code on 65 routes of the Doha-based airline.

This gives customers of both airlines more choice, enhanced service, and greater connectivity to destinations across Africa and the rest of the world, RwandAir said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the national carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha in December, this year.

"This is a major milestone for RwandAir and marks the beginning of an exciting new journey with Qatar Airways," said Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO.

She also commended efforts to secure Doha to the airline's route network, which paves way to connecting customers with Qatar's hub and further expanding their flight map.

"This codeshare agreement will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing RwandAir to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong and loyal African customer base," she added.

Makolo highlighted that the partnership represents yet another extremely important step on the recovery runway, promising optimism to deliver more such commitments to RwandAir's customers, especially now that the world continues to grow out of the pandemic.

RwandAir recently scooped two awards including Africa's second-best airline for this year's world's best airlines as well as the world's second-best improved airline.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the same rankings, Qatar Airways emerged best global airline.

Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, welcomed the codeshare agreement, citing that Qatar Airways share a 'very' close and collaborative bond with Rwanda.

"With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to deliver greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world."

He added, "The new partnership will help position Qatar Airways in the region and complement our African expansion strategy."

As the airline braces to meet pent-up demand for travel, Al-Baker sees dynamic partnerships like these propelling travel, tourism and trade firmly on the path to recovery.

The new codeshare will enable RwandAir customers to book attractive offers to popular destinations in the U.S, such as New York, Washington D.C., Dallas and Los Angeles.

The partnership will also see these offers extend to key European cities, such as London, Zurich and Madrid, and points across Asia, such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

The agreement also increases Qatar Airways' footprint in Africa, with access to destinations such as Bujumbura, Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.

Both airlines recently announced a loyalty partnership, giving RwandAir dream miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty members access to each other's destinations.

RwandAir continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 25 destinations.