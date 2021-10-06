Lesotho: UK's Africa Minister Jets in for Maiden Visit

THE United Kingdom (UK)'s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, jetted into the country yesterday for her maiden visit aimed at strengthening relationships between the two nations.

This is Mrs Ford's first visit to Lesotho since her appointment as the UK's Minister for Africa in early September 2021. She replaced James Duddridge who had held the post since February 2020.

It is also the first visit to Lesotho by a UK Minister since 2013.

In a statement this week, the UK High Commission in Lesotho said Mrs Ford's two-day visit would "highlight the strength of the bilateral relationship between the two nations and showcase the ongoing support to the Basotho people through various UK funded programmes in the country".

"During her visit, Mrs Ford will formally open the new British High Commission in Maseru, alongside the Right Honourable Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro. She will also have an audience with His Majesty King Letsie III, host a dinner with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Tšeliso Kalake).

"She will also meet with Basotho organisations for people living with disabilities, view Covid-19 prevention and education activities supported by the British High Commission and receive a briefing from UNICEF on the outputs of the recent UK humanitarian funding for Lesotho," the High Commission said.

On her part, Mrs Ford said the UK had a longstanding and active partnership with Lesotho "founded on our shared values as Commonwealth nations".

"My visit to the country strengthens this ongoing relationship, helping us to keep working together to protect these values locally, regionally, and more widely within the Commonwealth.

"The reopening of the British High Commission in Lesotho enhances our ongoing support of the Basotho people, including important work on climate change ahead of COP26 (2021 Climate Change Conference) in November, tackling the global Covid-19 pandemic, addressing disability rights and security sector reform," Mrs Ford added.

The British High Commissioner to Lesotho, Anne Macro, said she was delighted to host Mrs Ford.

"I am delighted to welcome the Minister for Africa to Lesotho for the opening of our new High Commission. Recent Covid-19 related travel restrictions have highlighted the importance of being present 'on the ground'. I am proud to show the Minister some of the impact that the British High Commission and our partners are having in Lesotho," Ms Macro said.