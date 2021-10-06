Namibia: Uerikua Commends Development of Blue Economy Policy

Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua has commended the development of the Blue Economy Policy, which aims to create an integrated approach and outlining rules and regulations that will help Namibia to better manage and control the country's marine and aquatic system and maximising economic activities. The governor said this at a consultative workshop for the Blue Economy Policy this week in Otjiwarongo.

"I am pleased to learn that while we are already reaping benefits from our aquatic resources, particularly from our ocean, we are further developing a Blue Economy Policy that seeks to ensure that we achieve environmental sustainability and social and economic inclusivity in the developmental approach to all our aquatic resources," said Uerikua.

According to the governor, aquatic resources are crucial drivers of Namibia's economy.

"The sea is a medium of transport, we have marine diamond mining, and marine tourism and fisheries. Fresh water systems also provide tourism opportunities, food, irrigation and drinking water," he said.

"However, our dependency on agriculture is constantly under threat by climate change. We are experiencing frequent droughts with devastating effects. Therefore, the development of this policy could not have come at a better time," said Uerikua.

He believes that it is imperative to ensure that efforts of various sectors of the blue economy are harmonised to prevent conflicting activities and to ensure maximum economic gains for the Namibian people and environmental protection for the health of the ecosystem. He urged the committee members to ensure that they create a policy that is implementable, for it not to collect dust.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Blue Economy Policy Committee has embarked on consultative workshops countrywide; soliciting ideas from relevant stakeholders.

Speaking at the same event was Muzire Murangi, a member of the blue economy committee who explained that the Blue Economy Policy is the government's governance framework that is developed to strengthen linkages and minimise conflicts between fisheries, transport, environment, mining, tourism and logistics in Namibia, to sustain, and integrate the development of the ocean economy, including lakes and rivers.

"The committee would, therefore, like to extend a special invitation to all Namibians, either individually or to organisations in our aquatic economy to participate in this process either through the planned countrywide workshops, or by making written submissions to the blue economy committee secretariat," Murangi said.

The committee is coordinated by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources.