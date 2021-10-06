Malawi: Lwb Wins ICT Award As Statutory Corporation of the Year

6 October 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Lilongwe water board has been crowned as a Statutory Corporation of the Year by the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM). The award was presented during a gala night at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Water Board emerged victorious after beating three other parastatals, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), Blantyre Water Board (BWB) and Road Traffic Directorate.

LWB Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe has since dedicated the award to the Board's customers.

"We dedicate the award to our esteemed customers who continuously push us for improved services. And we also dedicate the award to Team LWB for always being innovative in response to the customer's call for improved service delivery," Mbewe said.

LWB was one of the organizations that participated in this year's three-day ICT Expo. The Board showcased two innovations: E-Madzi and Remote Monitoring and Water Management System.

E-Madzi is a fully automated system that is installed on water kiosks to allow LWB customers in low-income and peri-urban areas to draw water using a smart card. Customers can access water on E-Madzi kiosks at any time of the day at an affordable price.

While the Remote Monitoring and Water Management System is an innovative water management software set-up that provides LWB with the capability of knowing the real-time trends of remote water infrastructure right in front of their workstations or mobile phones. The system enables the Board to monitor water tank levels and water flow rates in the distribution pipe network.

The Lilongwe Water Board is adopting innovative ICT initiatives to improve its service delivery to the satisfaction of all its valued all customers.

The three-day ICT Expo 2021 provided an opportunity for different stakeholders to showcase their innovations and discuss policy issues.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X